Woman Dragged Across Parking Lot

Posted 2:35 pm, December 30, 2011, by , Updated at 03:45PM, December 30, 2011
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Police said two men dragged a woman nearly 40 feet across a grocery store parking lot after they first tried to steal her purse.

Police said as Twalla Killins walked across the parking lot, a car pulled up next to her. That's when someone from inside the car tried to snatch her purse. Killins wasn't ready to let go though. Instead, she held on, getting dragged to the ground. A truck driver saw it all happen and called police.

One person is in custody, but police are still looking for the other suspects. Killins is expected to be okay.

