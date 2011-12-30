Woman Dragged Across Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPA, Fla. -- Police said two men dragged a woman nearly 40 feet across a grocery store parking lot after they first tried to steal her purse.

Police said as Twalla Killins walked across the parking lot, a car pulled up next to her. That's when someone from inside the car tried to snatch her purse. Killins wasn't ready to let go though. Instead, she held on, getting dragged to the ground. A truck driver saw it all happen and called police.

One person is in custody, but police are still looking for the other suspects. Killins is expected to be okay.