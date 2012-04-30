2012 MLB All-Star Game and Fan Fest

The 2012 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is returning to Kansas City for the first time since 1973, and FOX 4 is Working for You with all you need to know about the Mid-Summer Classic.

The game is set for July 10 at Kauffman Stadium, and can be seen live on FOX 4. But there’s a lot more to the All-Star Game than just the game, as over 100,000 people are expected to attend the MLB All-Star FanFest at Bartle Hall where there will be autograph sessions, batting cages, video games, exhibits and all sorts of fun for the whole family.

In addition, there will be a MLB All-Star Charity 5K and Fun Run, the All-Star Futures Game, the All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game and the popular All-Star Home Run Derby.

