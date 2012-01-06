× Chiefs LBs Derrick Johnson, Tamba Hali Named to All-Pro Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson was chosen to the first-team Associated Press All-Pro team, while fellow linebacker Tamba Hali was named second-team All-Pro, the team announced on Friday.

The honors were a first for both players. Johnson set the Chiefs single-season record for tackles in 2011 with 179, while Hali led the team in sacks for the fifth time in his six years in the league with 12.

Both Johnson and Hali are headed to Hawaii later this month to play in the Pro Bowl.

The last Chiefs linebacker named to the AP All-Pro team was Derrick Thomas, who was second-team All-Pro in 1996.