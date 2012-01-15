Who Will be Kansas City’s Lego Master Builder?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Playing with Legos turned into more than a game on Saturday at Crown Center. More than 150 people turned out for the search for Kansas City's Lego master model builder.

Contestants had to create an animal. They built their projects under the intensely watchful eyes of judges and crowds.

"It takes creativity and the ability to adapt to the Lego bricks and the surroundings," said Lego master model builder Cal Walsh. "It involves your ability to interact with guests especially the children and get them to let their create sides show as well."

It's a dream job for most of the contestants.

The master builder is the person's whose actual job it is to play with Legos all day at the Legoland Discovery Center. The pay is based on experience.

"I have always loved Legos," said contestant Shane Lucas. "It's something that me and my dad would sit down and do. Me and my brother would play with them. It's a passion I've had since I was little."

The contestant had 30 minutes to build their creations. In the end, a Lego lion, monkey and a parrot were born. The top 10 finalists from Saturday's competitions will move on to the finals Sunday. The creators will live to build another day hoping to snag one of the coolest jobs in KC.