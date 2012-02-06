× New Girl Launches Quirky Music Video

Like Jess, I rock a lot of polka dots. I’ve also been known to wear every color of the rainbow in one super-cute outfit. Knowing that Jess does it too, and is loved for it, gives me the ability to confidently thumb my nose up at all the naysayers.

Jess, perfectly played by Zooey Deschanel, is the “adorkable” school teacher in FOX’s new show, New Girl. And although Jess is no longer the “new” girl, as we’ve all gotten to know her and have since fallen madly in love with her, the creators of the show have launched a new interactive music video promoting the show.

Genius.

Much like the old “Choose Your Own Adventure” books from the eighties, the new interactive video allows viewers to choose from 960 different variations. Some of the options include a pillow fight (although I’m sure it’s not what you boys are imagining), a go-go dance (which happens to be one of Zooey’s favorites apparently) and a flash mob. Viewers can also dress the cast in hula skirts or togas. (Hula skirts, please!)

While we’re told the music video launches Monday, Feb. 6 on FOX.com/new-girl, we’ve yet to see it. However, we understand L.A. folks don’t start functioning until about 11 a.m. CST, so we won’t hit the panic button just yet. In the meantime, you can enjoy this sneak peek:

While the quirky show might not be for everyone, it suits me just fine. Jess gives every dorky girl a stamp of approval. So what if she’s clothed in rainbows and ribboned hats? She’s intelligent, strong and has excellent taste in shoes. And similarly to baby farm animals on her checkbook, mine has baby tree frogs.

So there.

New Girl airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on FOX.