Suzanne Wandling shares the benefits of learning from home -- letting children excel in subjects that excite them.
Benefits of Home Education
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Walmart’s perk for workers: Go to college for $1 a day
-
Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith donates gear to Lee’s Summit thrift store to benefit charity
-
Kansas non-profit working to reunite migrant children with parents
-
Dreamers rally at Missouri capital against bill to cut in-state tuition for undocumented students
-
North Carolina man rolled his eyes at wife before buying winning lottery ticket
-
-
FTC warns KC metro of work-at-home company scamming people out of thousands
-
Local nonprofit helping KC teens prepare to achieve their career goals
-
Garmin helping fuel aviation boom in Kansas
-
Great Plains SPCA raises rates for animals they take in, costing Bonner Springs taxpayers more
-
Emotional sendoff for graduates at Kansas School for the Deaf
-
-
McLouth teen organizes event to package nearly 22,000 meals in one day
-
Oklahoma teachers walk out for 2nd day; Kentucky teachers join red-state revolt
-
Vermont will pay you $10K to move there – but there’s a catch