How Do We Rate Tornadoes

In light of everything that has happened over the last 6 days or so, ranging from the Harveyville, KS tornado that was rated as an EF(2) tornado to the Henryville, IN tornado that was rated as an EF(4) tornado I thought today we’d dedicate part of the blog to how we rate these violent twisters. That is coming up after we get into our local weather for the next few days.

From a weather standpoint, it’s actually going to be an interesting afternoon. Right now things are just dandy, mostly sunny with temperatures in the lower 50s or so. The winds though are what will grab your attention in a few more hours. As of the noon hour they’re out of the SW at 8-20 MPH…by the end of the afternoon and early this evening they will be out of the NW at close to 35 MPH+ in gusts. This is because of an Alberta Clipper that’s streaking down through the northern plains now. Here is the noon surface map.

We should see those temperatures pop into the upper 50s-60° over the next few hours as the warm front attached to the low in the upper Midwest moves through the region. As that occurs NW winds will start to gust to 30-35 MPH after 3PM or so. If the timing works out we could hit 60°, if not we’ll probably be around 58° or so. Very interesting to see how this all plays out. Also the atmosphere will be well mixed with all the wind heading this way. That allows temperatures, given enough sunshine, to max out on the potential. This will be in stark contrast to tomorrow when the winds will be rather light for a good part of the day till mid afternoon when they start to pick up out of the south. Temperatures tomorrow will again be in the 55-60° range. here is the Wind Advisory information that is in effect till the mid evening hours.

Tuesday the strong winds return (actually Monday night) and temperatures will stay up on Monday night and bounce to 70° or above on Tuesday. Those strong winds and the combination of dry air and sunshine should really do wonders for us. On Wednesday that persistent southerly wind will finally bring some gulf moisture back into the region, odds are we’ll get ourselves a low gray stratus deck that may have some breaks in it. It won’t be very thick and there will be very dry air just above the low cloud deck so IF we can mix the atmosphere enough we may get some sunshine even on Wednesday. That will determine how warm we can get. IF we get that sunshine we can pop into the 70s again, if not we’ll probably be around 65° or so.

The rain chances should hold off till later in the day or WED night. after that it get’s to be a lower confidence scenario as the modelling has been strongly suggesting that as the cold front blows through, it would stall towards the I-44 corridor as a decent upper level storm cuts off in the southern plains area. Here is the latest map showing the upper level storm and the surface map…again IF we’re in a southerly flow aloft with a stalled front to the south of the area, that’s a great recipe for periods of rain and cool temperatures…and perhaps even some significant rainfall.

The latest EURO model drives the front a bit farther south, drying us out on THU/FRI before we start getting the moisture back into the area on SAT. So the end of the week is still very much up in the air.

OK back to the original point of the blog…evaluating the strength of tornadic winds. Actually this has been going on for decades and was originally researched by Dr Ted Fujita and Allen Pearson back in 1971 and while a tornado was evaluated based on the damage it did and then given a corresponding wind speed number, that wind speed wasn’t really tested to be accurate for the damage that it caused. It was more of an estimate this came to be known as the F Scale. Eventually more research was done and many realized that the original winds in the Fujita Scale were vastly an overestimate and this led to a more rigorously tested and evaluated Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF Scale.

So how do meteorologists and scientists learn whether or not the winds of a storm were caused by straight line winds or tornadic winds. For more information go here, this is a page dedicated to what meteorologists look for in damage surveys.

