Handshakes and Hugs from the First Lady

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The nation's first lady was greeted Monday afternoon at the Kansas City International Airport by gusts of wind and nine active service members from the Missouri Army National Guard, along with their families.

Michelle Obama came to Kansas City for a Democratic National Committee luncheon and fundraiser for the President's reelection campaign. She arrived at Kansas City International Airport shortly before 12:30 p.m. and spent about 20 minutes talking to the service members and their families. Then her motorcade took her to the American Jazz Museum at 18th and Vine for the fundraising luncheon. Ticket prices for the luncheon were between $200 to $10,000. After a quick afternoon in Kansas City, Mrs. Obama is scheduled to fly to St. Louis for an evening banquet and fundraiser there.

