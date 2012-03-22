× KCMO School Superintendent Outlines Reasons for ACE Takeover

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Kansas City Missouri School District say that the Afrikan Centered Education – or ACE Campus – can’t account for around $8 million in taxpayer money, and that’s why the district is looking to take over the independent charter school.

KCMOSD Superintendent Stephen Green told reporters on Thursday that the issue boils down to accountability and responsibility. He says that he’s concerned that ACE has not properly documented how it spent the $8 million in taxpayer money, and says that during court proceedings against the school, ACE officials refused to disclose salary information about its top administrators – all of whom are paid with taxpayer money.

In addition, Green said that a state audit found that ACE faild to submit 2009 and 2010 quarterly financial reports, and that it did not document how it spent $150,000 given to the school for its pre-kindergarten program.

“When that happens, it’s a red flag to any organization and they’re still unable to account for large numbers of dollars and the way those dollars were spent,” said Green. “I want to make sure this school district, under new management, is able to account for those dollars every step of the way.”

Officials from ACE did not respond to FOX 4’s calls for comment. Green says that ACE would reopen as a district school, and will remain an African-centered school. He says that current students will be allowed to keep going there, but employees will have to reapply for their jobs.

At a meeting earlier this week, parents and management of the ACE Campus vowed to fight a district takeover.