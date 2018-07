This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Jayhawks are eager to get the ball rolling... FOX 4's Jason Lamb and Abby Eden are in New Orleans and talked to the team on Friday about the long wait to take on Ohio State. Filed in: News, Sports Topics: final four, jayhawks, ku Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google