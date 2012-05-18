5 of 7 Kansas Court Justices Remove Themselves from Kline Case

Posted 8:35 pm, May 18, 2012, by , Updated at 08:36PM, May 18, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TOPEKA, Kan. — Former Johnson County District Attorney and Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline is getting his wish and then some in his fight to keep his Kansas law license.

On Friday, five of the seven Kansas Supreme Court justices set to hear his ethics violation appeal have recused themselves from the case, citing conflicts of interest.

Officials declined to name the justices who removed themselves from the case, but earlier this week Kline filed a motion to remove justices Lawton Nuss and Carol Beier from the case, claiming that they have conflicts that could render them biased.

“This confirms Beier was deceptive and that her previous opinions were mere press releases for her third-wave feminism,” said Kline’s attorney Tom Condit. “This is explained more fully in our motion to recuse Justice Beier filed this past Tuesday. The other justices joined in these deceptions – they also appointed the prosecutor and the panel which relied on those deceptions. These layers of deception by this Court and its appointees render this case irretrievably flawed.”

Kline is accused of ethics violations in his prosecution of abortion clinics for allegedly failing to report child abuse in abortions performed on minors.

A new hearing date has not yet been set. It is likely that appellate court judges would be asked to serve as sitting justices to hear the case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s