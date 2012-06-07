× Yes, You Can Go Camping and Still Check Facebook

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Used to be that camping meant you would get away from the distractions of the world and enjoy the wilderness. Now, many people wish to still stay connected while on their summer camping trip.

“State parks are great places to get away from a hectic schedule but our campers also requested the ability to stay connected. We listened to our customers and are adding complimentary WiFi to the many services we already provide in our state park campgrounds,” said Bill Bryan, director of Missouri State Parks, a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Eleven state parks campgrounds currently offer free wireless Internet access for guests and visitors and the service will be added to more campgrounds throughout the summer.

Campgrounds with wireless access are located in the following state parks:

Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon

Montauk State Park near Salem

Roaring River State Park near Cassville

Table Rock State Park near Branson

Meramec State Park near Sullivan

Sam. A. Baker State Park near Patterson

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park in Wildwood

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park near Middlebrook

Onondaga Cave State Park near Leasburg

Long Branch State Park near Macon

Finger Lakes State Park near Columbia.

Most parks have full coverage in the campgrounds while others have designated hotspots with coverage. Signs will be posted in the campgrounds indicating where Internet access is located.

Results from a 2010 survey indicated campground visitors wanted to stay connected while camping. Survey participants responded that availability of an Internet connection would lead to camping more often and extending their stay.

For more information about wireless access being added to additional state park campgrounds throughout the summer, check the Missouri state parks website by clicking here.