Shawn Edwards Chats with Harvey Weinstein

Posted 11:52 am, June 25, 2012, by , Updated at 09:01PM, June 25, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FOX 4 News film critic talks to Harvey Weinstein about "The Intouchables" playing exclusively at The Rio Theater in Overland Park, the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film "Django Unchained" and "The Artist" new on DVD Tuesday, June 26th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s