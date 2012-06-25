FOX 4 News film critic talks to Harvey Weinstein about "The Intouchables" playing exclusively at The Rio Theater in Overland Park, the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film "Django Unchained" and "The Artist" new on DVD Tuesday, June 26th.
Shawn Edwards Chats with Harvey Weinstein
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
