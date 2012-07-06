× Roger Kemp Hailed Hero by PEOPLE Magazine

LEAWOOD, Kan. — If people across the country didn’t already know the name Roger Kemp, they do now. Kemp, 67, was recently featured in PEOPLE Magazine. The subject of a “Heroes Among Us” article, Kemp was highlighted for his unconventional approach to catching his daughter’s killer.

In June 2002 Kemp discovered the body of his 19-year-old daughter, Ali, at the Leawood, Kan., pool where she worked. She had been beaten and strangled. Following the death of his first-born, Kemp worked tirelessly to bring his daughter’s killer to justice. He came up with the idea of posting four billboards featuring a suspect sketch of Ali’s killer.

The tactic worked. The billboards generated tips, eventually leading to the 2004 arrest of Benjamin Appleby, who is now serving 50 years for her murder.

Because of the billboard’s success, other police departments around the country started using billboards in a similar way. In Kansas alone, PEOPLE magazine says billboards have helped capture more than 30 fugitives.

Kemp continues to keep Ali’s memory alive through the Ali Kemp Educational Foundation, which helps teach basic self-defense.