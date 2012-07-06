Roger Kemp Hailed Hero by PEOPLE Magazine

Posted 7:55 am, July 6, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LEAWOOD, Kan. — If people across the country didn’t already know the name Roger Kemp, they do now. Kemp, 67, was recently featured in PEOPLE Magazine. The subject of a “Heroes Among Us” article, Kemp was highlighted for his unconventional approach to catching his daughter’s killer.

In June 2002 Kemp discovered the body of his 19-year-old daughter, Ali, at the Leawood, Kan., pool where she worked. She had been beaten and strangled. Following the death of his first-born, Kemp worked tirelessly to bring his daughter’s killer to justice. He came up with the idea of posting four billboards featuring a suspect sketch of Ali’s killer.

The tactic worked. The billboards generated tips, eventually leading to the 2004 arrest of Benjamin Appleby, who is now serving 50 years for her murder.

Because of the billboard’s success, other police departments around the country started using billboards in a similar way. In Kansas alone, PEOPLE magazine says billboards have helped capture more than 30 fugitives.

Kemp continues to keep Ali’s memory alive through the Ali Kemp Educational Foundation, which helps teach basic self-defense.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s