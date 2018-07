Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Meet Detroit Tiger. He is a seven-year-old, smooth-haired Dachsund. He is gentle and well-mannered and house broken.

He came from a shelter in Clinton, Mo,. but due to limited space was moved to Wayside where he now awaits adoption.

If interested in meeting Detroit Tiger, or adopting him, contact Wayside Waifs at 816.761.8151. Wayside Waifs is located at 3901 Martha Truman Road in Kansas City, Mo.