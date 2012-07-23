Deputy Injured in Crash with Stolen Vehicle

Posted 5:56 am, July 23, 2012, by
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An off-duty Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy was injured when his patrol car was hit by a possibly stolen car early Monday morning.

According to authorities, the deputy was driving south on Bruce R. Watkins Drive at Gregory Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. when a driver in a possibly stolen car ran a red light and struck his vehicle.

The driver and a passenger in the possibly stolen car ran from the scene on foot, but were soon apprehended.

The deputy, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries in the crash. The driver of the possibly stolen vehicle, who has also not been identified, was taken into custody.

