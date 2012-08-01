× Broxton Traded to Reds for Pitching Prospects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Moments before the trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon, Kansas City Royals closer Jonathan Broxton was dealt to the Cincinnati Reds for two Minor League pitching prospects.

Both prospects have numbers that would suggest they’re close to being Major League ready. Left-handed reliever Donnie Joseph (8-3, 1.72 ERA) put up impressive numbers at Double-A and Triple-A this season with 18 saves. Right-handed starter J.C. Sulbaran (7-7, 4.04 ERA) posted 111 strikeouts in Double-A.

Broxton will be a free agent after this season, but for now, he will pitch for a contender as a member of the Reds (62-41).

Broxton (2.27 ERA) recorded 23 saves with the Royals (42-60), but he will most likely be the setup man in Cincinnati.

Reliever Greg Holland (3.63 ERA) will replace Broxton as the Royals’ new closer.