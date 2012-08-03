× Sneaky Puppy Needs a Home

Five-month-old Klondike jumped into a Wayside Waifs van and “announced” he wanted a home, too. They don’t know how he got in there or where he came from, but he was certainly eager for some attention!

Klondike will be big… They can tell from his paws. He has a beautiful coat and they say he looks kind of like Rin Tin Tin.

If interested in meeting Klondike or adopting him, contact Wayside Waifs at 816.761.8151. Wayside Waifs is located at 3901 Martha Truman Road in Kansas City, Mo.