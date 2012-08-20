× Join Susan Hiland for Paws in the Park

Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter (FOPAS) has seen it all. Each case heartbreaking, like Ryder.

She was found emaciated, with sores all over her body and very weak. After a lot of love and attention she has overcome a very rough time. Look at her now! She’s in a foster home doing great.

Many animals make their way to the shelter after being abandoned, thrown from cars, abused, even shot. Once they get to the shelter, volunteers nurse them back to health. The animals are rehabilitated and given a second chance when they’re are put up for adoption. Since it’s creation in 1999 FOPAS has placed thousands of pets in loving homes. These are the heartwarming stories, and there are so many happy tails!

The shelter’s help reaches far beyond Parkville, helping strays from Platte and Clay counties and surrounding areas find permanent homes. FOPAS provides foster homes, veterinarian care, public education. All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped when adopted. It’s a no-kill shelter. Most of the work for the organization is done by volunteers and financed through donations and fundraising events.

One of their most popular events is coming up next month the 7th annual “Paws in the Park.” Join me Sept. 15th at English Landing Park in Parkville, for a day filled with fun events including the one mile dog walk, canine costume contests and the adoptable dog parade and a lot more.

