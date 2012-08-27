Hard Core Canoer Seeks to Tackle Seven Longest Rivers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Mark Kalch is canoeing down the longest river on each of the seven continents. He's already conquered the Amazon. Currently he's taking on the Missouri River. FOX 4's Kathy Quinn spoke with him Monday morning on the bank of the Mighty Mo and learned while Kalch is living his dream, there are some obstacles that make it difficult for him to stay the course.

