Man Named Fortune Wins Lottery

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -- New York's latest lottery winner has a very lucky name! James Fortune, 55, is living up to his name after winning $5 million in the New York Lottery's $5 Million Cash Game. Fortune says he initially went to the store to buy something else when he bought the winning ticket.

"I think I came here to buy laundry detergent," said Fortune.

Fortune says he was always teased about his name and was once called "misfortune." His lottery experience almost turned into a misfortune, but luckily one of his rituals helped him discover his winning lottery ticket.

"I thought it was a losing ticket so I stuck it down with my other losing tickets," he said.

Fortune's habit of going through his losing tickets at least once before throwing them away actually helped him realize he'd won.

He doesn't have any big plans for his money so far.

"Take some time off, maybe get a new vehicle and certain charities I have in mind," he said.

Lottery officials say he's the fifth person in the area to win over a million dollar prize in the last 12 years. He is the first winner of over a million dollars in Clinton County 2012.

After taxes Fortune will walk away with a little over $3 million.