Police Investigate Body Found in Burned-Out Car as Homicide

Posted 11:13 am, December 10, 2012, by and , Updated at 06:43PM, December 10, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man found dead inside a burned-out vehicle over the weekend.

Police say that they were on a routine patrol near Greeley Avenue and Second Street around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night when they discovered the burning vehicle. When the flames were extinguished, a dead body was found inside.

"I was in the house and I heard something go boom," said neighbor John Wilson. "So I went on the front porch and when I came outside, I heard something go "pow-pow," but I didn't see nothing nor hear nothing. Heard no car take off or nothing. "

Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide. The victim - who was burned beyond recognition - is described as a male between 40 and 60 years of age, and with a full set of upper dentures and partial lower dentures.

The burned-out vehicle is described as a red 2012 Lincoln MKT, which had been registered to AVIS car rental.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

