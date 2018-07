Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He's funny, he's hip, and he's not afraid to wear a dress! Actor/comedian/writer Shawn Wayans joined us in-studio. He told us about he got started doing standup, his days on the set of "In Living Color," and having too many family members!

Event Info:

Shawn and Marlon Wayans at KC Improv

Thursday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 27

Show times vary. Tickets are $40 per person.

Call (816) 759-5233 for ticket information.