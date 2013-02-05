This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× FOX 4 Cost Cutters: Cash in on freebies! February 5 — Today is National Pancake Day! To celebrate, IHOP is offering free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes. The chain is asking for a donation (not required) in exchange for the pancakes. Money raised will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.

Someone said “Hut” during the Super Bowl. That means you can grab a free “Big Slider” from Pizza Hut. This deal is good from 4-7 p.m. today only and it’s only good with carry-out or dine-in orders. (No coupon required)

Take your child to the Lego Store at Oak Park Mall this afternoon and they’ll be able to build a FREE LEGO Log Cabin! The build starts at 5 p.m. while supplies last.

Cash in at Dave and Busters! Buy $20 worth of game play and get $20 of game play FREE. Click here to print the coupon. Filed in: Cost Cutters, News Topics: Cost Cutters, Deal of the Day, free, IHOP, lego Facebook

