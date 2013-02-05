FOX 4 Cost Cutters: Cash in on freebies!

February 5 —

  • Today is National Pancake Day!  To celebrate, IHOP is offering free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes.  The chain is asking for a donation (not required) in exchange for the pancakes.  Money raised will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.
  • Someone said “Hut” during the Super Bowl.  That means you can grab a free “Big Slider” from Pizza Hut.  This deal is good from 4-7 p.m. today only and it’s only good with carry-out or dine-in orders. (No coupon required)
  • Take your child to the Lego Store at Oak Park Mall this afternoon and they’ll be able to build a FREE LEGO Log Cabin!  The build starts at 5 p.m. while supplies last.
  • Cash in at Dave and Busters!  Buy $20 worth of game play and get $20 of game play FREE.  Click here to print the coupon.

