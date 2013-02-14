× OP police warn of suspicious man near school

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police warned parents of an Overland Park, Kan., school Wednesday about a man who officers consider “suspicious.”

Around 7:30 a.m., police said a man parked on the side of the road with his hazard lights on near 103rd and Goddard. Police say the man got of his car with a cloth in his hand and began walking towards the front of her car, which was near a sidewalk.

Near the same time, a young girl was riding her bike and thought the man might be walking in her direction. It scared her and she rode off. Although she didn’t look behind her, police said the girl believed she heard someone running behind her.

Police said they have had extra patrols in the area. There is no school for the rest of the week.