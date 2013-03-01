× KCI to shut down Terminal A after major merger?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport may shut down Terminal A by the end of this year in response to the merger between American Airlines and US Airways.

If it happens, all the airlines in Terminal A will be moved to Terminal C. Terminal A currently houses US Airways, United and Air Canada.

A KCI spokesman said this makes the most sense because American Air is located in Terminal C, so it will make it easy to consolidate the two airlines. Airport officials believe this move will increase the airport’s efficiency and bring down overall costs. It also paves the way for KCI to demolish Terminal A to construct their proposed one-terminal airport in its spot.

The merger between the two major airlines is expected to be complete by the end of this year.

