Dennis Rodman to vacation with North Korea leader

Posted 6:57 pm, March 11, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Dennis Rodman & Kim Jung-un

Dennis Rodman and North Korea's leader Kim Jung-un at a mixed-match basketball game in Pyongyang, North Korea, Photo Credit: Jason Mojica / VICE Media

(CNN) — NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman plans to return to North Korea in August, CNN affiliate KXJB reported Monday.

Rodman, who recently visited the communist nation, said he plans to vacation with North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

“I don’t condone what he does, but he’s my friend,” Rodman told.

Rodman and Kim sat next to each other February 28, watching an unusual basketball exhibition in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Rodman’s visit came at a time of heightened tension between the United States and North Korea, a result of Pyongyang’s pursuit of a nuclear program.

Kim has made it quite clear that his country’s nuclear test in February signals a new phase of confrontation with the United States, which Pyongyang has described as “the sworn enemy of the Korean people.”

