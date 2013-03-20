Christians open church to Muslims in Scotland

ABERDEEN, Scotland — Although they pray to different gods, some Christians and Muslims are sharing the same church in Scotland.

According to The Guardian, Rev. Isaac Poobalan opened St. John’s Episcopal Church to his Muslim neighbors because the nearby mosque is so small some worshippers were forced to pray outside.

Up to 100 Muslims now pray in the main chapel five times every Friday. Poobalan and other church leaders said their arrangement may be the first of its kind in the United Kingdom. Across the pond in the United States, it has been done before in Tennessee. FOX News reported in 2011 two churches in Cordova, Tenn., let members of the Islamic faith use their facilities during Ramadan and while a new mosque was being built.

 

