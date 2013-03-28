Neighborhood gas scare comes too soon after JJ’s for some

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Residents are back in their homes in a Brookside neighborhood after a gas line was hit late Wednesday night.

Missouri Gas Energy said a third-party contractor for AT&T punctured a two-inch gas line. No one was hurt in the incident, but it left plenty of people in the neighborhood flustered.

"Absolutely freaking out, just thinking oh my gosh, this is going to be the same thing," said Margaret Tatarka, one of many people evacuated from her home.

Thoughts of JJ's fueled Tartarka and other neighbors as firefighters told her of a gas line break down the street..

"You could actually hear the gas spewing out as well as smell it and the fireman came around and started pounding on doors saying you need to evacuate," Tartarka said.

"They were right on top of it, came right up, you know, got us out of our houses and said grab whatever and let's get going, let's get out."

Down the street, Dan Murray said he heard it before he smelled the odor.

"All of the sudden, there was an air movement.. whooosh, uh and my first thought was it was a water line hit," Murray said.

When Murray found out two separate crews hit two separate lines, he said he was a bit angry over the mess in his yard.

"The first set hit a communication line.. and the second set of contractors were trying to repair that when they hit the gas line -- that's not a comfortable feeling to have two significant digging events in the same day in the same yard."

Murray, like many others, was watching and waiting -- and wondering what would happen to his home.

"Certainly worried, and we wanted to get as far away from this hole as possible."

It took crews a little more than two hours to make sure the gas was gone.