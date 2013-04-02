Robin Thicke’s new music video ‘too hot’ for YouTube

Posted 5:38 pm, April 2, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke

(CNN) — Too hot for TV, we’re familiar with, but Robin Thicke’s newest music video is too hot for YouTube.

The singer collaborated with Pharrell and T.I. for his song “Blurred Lines,” and the funky ditty is accompanied by an unrated clip that features topless models.

The women wear nude-colored thongs as they strut and dance across the frame, occasionally playing a banjo or riding a stationary bike.

The video is no longer available on YouTube, although you can still watch it on Vevo.

“YouTube took down the Unrated version of #BLURREDLINES because it was too hot!” Thicke confirmed on Saturday. (Chimed in Pharrell, “Why they trying to ban good s***?”)

Thicke’s wife, actress Paula Patton, seems to agree.

“Nudity is Beautiful!!! Violence is ugly,” she posted to WhoSay over the weekend, along with a still image from her husband’s racy video.

“ROBIN #THICKE “BLURRED LINES is the S***!!!” she continued. “It’s art and it makes me want to…”

It seems she wants us to fill in the blank.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s