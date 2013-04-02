× Robin Thicke’s new music video ‘too hot’ for YouTube

(CNN) — Too hot for TV, we’re familiar with, but Robin Thicke’s newest music video is too hot for YouTube.

The singer collaborated with Pharrell and T.I. for his song “Blurred Lines,” and the funky ditty is accompanied by an unrated clip that features topless models.

The women wear nude-colored thongs as they strut and dance across the frame, occasionally playing a banjo or riding a stationary bike.

The video is no longer available on YouTube, although you can still watch it on Vevo.

“YouTube took down the Unrated version of #BLURREDLINES because it was too hot!” Thicke confirmed on Saturday. (Chimed in Pharrell, “Why they trying to ban good s***?”)

Thicke’s wife, actress Paula Patton, seems to agree.

“Nudity is Beautiful!!! Violence is ugly,” she posted to WhoSay over the weekend, along with a still image from her husband’s racy video.

“ROBIN #THICKE “BLURRED LINES is the S***!!!” she continued. “It’s art and it makes me want to…”

It seems she wants us to fill in the blank.