Google helps small business owners in Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Almost everybody nowadays looks for products and services first on the internet before making a purchasing decision. That's why the tech giant Google believes it can drive economic growth in the sunflower state by getting more businesses here online.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says 75 percent of Kansans work for themselves or for a company with less than 10 workers. Remaining competitive means establishing a web presence.

The governor told small business start-ups at Sporting Park that he was surprised to learn that 44 percent of Kansas companies do not have web sites. He says as the state works to make the business climate friendlier for new operations, taking advantage of the super-speed internet that Google offers is a big part of that strategy.

"They are fabulous on that strategy," Brownback said. "Because here's a way for somebody to get into the web 100 times normal speed. And it's also a chance to discover what's the new web going to be like. When you have 100 times faster speeds, you get to figure it out here. It's not everywhere yet."

Thursday's program provides a free website, free custom domain name and free web hosting for one year. Classes are teaching small business owners how to optimize their sites for search engines, how to use website analytics and improve online efficiency.

The governor wants everyone in the classes today to be successful and hire other workers.