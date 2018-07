This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Firefighters called to house fire in Kansas City, Kan. KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a home near North Valley and Central Friday morning. When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. There were no reports of injuries, but the smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

