Mich. man, 46, accused of sexual exploitation of JoCo teen

OLATHE, Kan. -- A 46-year-old Michigan man appeared in court in Johnson County, Kan., after police found him in an area motel over the weekend with a 16-year-old girl.

Police arrested Richard Jessie Smith on charges of sexual exploitation of a child. They say Smith exchanged explicit pictures with the girl online.

Police say the girl's parents reported her missing as a runaway on Saturday morning and discovered she was having an on-line relationship with the stranger. FOX 4's Rob Low spoke to the teenager's mom. She said that Smith had a fake Facebook profile and was also in possession of two bus tickets back to Michigan.

"I thought my daughter was dead," the mother, who asked not to be identified, told FOX 4 on Monday.

Police suspected the man might take the teenager back to Michigan with him and they moved in to make the arrest.

Because the age of consent in Kansas is 16 years old, prosecutors are unable to charge Smith with statutory rape.

"It's very frustrating because I did not know that," the mother said.

She also has a warning for parents everywhere.

"It's very awful and I want everybody out there to please always watch your kids on Facebook because there's just so much out there, so much out there."

The victim's mother said police told her the man had two Greyhound bus tickets and believes he would have made it back to Michigan if he hadn't been caught.