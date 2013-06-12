× Bathroom study: Astounding number of us don’t wash our hands properly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Are you among the ten percent of people who never wash their hands after using the bathroom?

If so…. Ewwww!

According to a new study from Michigan State University, ten percent of people don’t wash their hands at all and only five percent of people wash their hands long enough to kill disease-causing germs.

The university observed 3,749 people in public restrooms and then published the results in the Journal of Environmental Health.

They found a third of people don’t use soap. Most people washed their hands for only about six seconds.

The Center for Disease Control recommends singing “Happy Birthday” TWICE when you wash your hands with soap. That should take about 20 seconds and help kill germs.

Read more on the MSU.edu website about handwashing habits in men vs. women. Also, find out what encourages people to wash their hands.