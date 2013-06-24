× Spider gives meteorologist the creeps during forecast

A Canadian meteorologist couldn’t hide her disgust of spiders during her noon forecast.

Even though the anchors reassured her that the giant spider was not really on her but crawling across the screen, she continued to have a minor freak-out on the air. Having been caught off guard, she screamed and dodged the spider.

After leaving the set for a few seconds, the screen switched back and she was able to gather herself together and continue with the forecast, for the most part.