Woman indicted in mailing of ricin-laced letters to Obama, Bloomberg

Posted 11:43 am, June 28, 2013, by , Updated at 11:55AM, June 28, 2013
Shannon Guess Richardson

(CNN) — A Texas woman has been indicted and charged with mailing ricin-laced letters to President Obama and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a U.S. attorney’s office in Texas said Friday.

She is Shannon Guess Richardson. The three-count indictment said she allegedly mailed three threatening letters around May 20 to Obama, Bloomberg, and Mark Glaze — director of Mayors Against Illegal Guns

Richardson was arrested on June 7 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, and has been detained since that time. If convicted, Richardson faces up to five years in federal prison on each charge.

