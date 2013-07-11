× Overland Park preparing to host Midwest Golf Classic

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The PGA’s Web.com Tour returns to the Nicklaus Golf Club at Lionsgate next week for the Midwest Classic. Tournament staff, volunteers and grounds crew are busy erecting bleachers and corporate sponsor tents and tending to the tight fairways and fast greens on the par-72 championship layout.

Club members and casual golf fans will need new scorecards. The front-nine as they know it will play as the back-nine, and the back-nine is now the front-nine. So, for example, the first hole next week is #10 and so on. The native prairie grass was allowed to grow higher, and the fairways have been cut to play much more narrow than usual.

The #17 green will be a fun spot for the fans. Air conditioned sky boxes, corporate suites and a new ParTee Club are going up around the green on the par-3 hole. It’s designed to be a fun and festive area where the golfers will shoot for the pin, and caddies will run foot races from tee to green.

The Web.com Tour is the launching ground for golfers who are trying to make the PGA Tour. The top-25 money winners on the Web.com Tour earn automatic spots on the 2014 PGA Tour. Lionsgate will play host to 156 pro golfers from around the world. Two local products – 28-year-old KU grad Tyler Docking of Overland Park and recent UMKC grad Korbin Kuehn – were awarded sponsor exemptions and will play with the pros.

The first-round of the Midwest Classic is Thursday morning, July 18th.