Cass County deputy charged with sodomy

BELTON, Mo. – Police arrested Maxwell Blanchard on Monday for a felony warrant alleging second-degree statutory sodomy. Blanchard was a deputy sheriff for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his arrest according to a press release from the Belton Police Department.

Court records indicated that the sodomy victim’s mother read text messages from Blanchard to the victim that indicated he had performed a sex act on the 14-year-old with his fingers. On August 5, the mother told police that her family had gone to a gathering at Lake Pome De Terre the previous weekend with Blanchard’s family.

The mother then said that the victim chose to ride back home with Blanchard’s family on August 4 so she could watch a movie at his house, which was not out of the ordinary. The next day the mother discovered the messages and called police.

The mother consented to a further search and the officer discovered more messages from the victim to Blanchard, stating the mother had her phone. Blanchard allegedly had messaged the victim to delete all messages between them and also made a statement about his life being over.

Further investigation revealed that Blanchard allegedly inappropriately touched while on the weekend trip and again at Blanchard’s house. Blanchard bond has been set at $25,000, cash only.