Chillicothe man dies in Jet Ski accident

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol reported that a Jet Ski crash resulted in the death of Blake Briner, 22, from Chillicothe, Mo. A crash report stated that two Jet Skis collided at about 4 p.m. on Friday. The driver of the other Jet Ski, Brett Keith, did not have any listed injuries.

The report stated that Briner was traveling downstream near the 18.8 mile marker on the main channel of the Osage Arm and Keith was following behind. Briner turned his Jet Ski 180 degrees and was subsequently struck by the front of Keith’s Jet Ski.

Briner was taken to Lake Regional Hospital and pronounced deceased shortly after arriving. It’s the second fatality at the Lake of the Ozarks in 2013.