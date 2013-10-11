New Jersey Gov.: ‘If I was in the Senate right now, I’d kill myself’

Posted 4:28 pm, October 11, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(CNN) — Exactly how disgusted is Chris Christie with the total lack of compromise in Washington?

“If I was in the Senate right now, I’d kill myself,” the Republican governor of New Jersey told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s editorial board. The response came when Christie was asked what he would do if he was a member of the upper chamber during the current crisis.

“This is why I’ve never had any interest in being in a legislative body,” the Philadelphia Inquirer quotes Christie as saying.

Christie, considered a likely 2016 contender for the Republican presidential nomination, is currently sailing ahead in the polls in his reelection fight with Democratic state Sen. Barbara Buono.

In the shutdown fight, Christie has strayed far from the Republican talking points on the brinksmanship between President Barack Obama and Congressional Republicans.

While no fan of Obamacare, Christie said late last month he also wasn’t a fan of the Republican tactics that helped lead to the shutdown.

“I think quite frankly, to be fair, I don’t think you hear responsible Republican leaders advocating a shutdown of the government,” Christie told CBS News.

Christie has been equally critical of Obama, calling on the President to show more leadership than Christie has seen.

“My approach would be, as the executive, is to call in the leaders of the Congress, the legislature, whatever you’re dealing with, and say we’re not leaving this room until we fix this problem, because I’m the boss. I’m in charge,” Christie said of the negotiations at an event for the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.

“No matter where the partisanship is, the failure is in people not bringing people together to get it done,” added Christie.

–CNN’s Bryan Koenig contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment