News conference on 3 missing kids from Harrisonville, Mo.

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference on Monday to provide new information on the three children who were last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at their Harrisonville home.

The three children, Jordan, Jasper and Tabitha Davis, are believed to be with their non-custodial mother, Sherri Lynn Davis (aka Sherri Lynn O’Neil). When their father returned home at 4 p.m., all three were gone. Their mother has no current address but was last known to be driving either an unknown-type RV with Arizona license plates or Mercedes-Benz SUV with Alaska license plates.

“I love them. I love you guys. Just be strong. Know God loves you and so do I,” said Jamie Davis, the childrens’ father, who has sole custody of them.

Davis said he never had any reason to be concerned about his ex-wife. For the last 3 1/2 years, he has been raising his kids with his new wife and her four kids. To his knowledge, Sherri Lynn Davis (O’Neil) has not visited the children or exercised her visitation rights.

Davis told FOX 4’s Kathy Quinn that he’s not really concerned the children will be hurt or injured, but fears they may be scared and confused.

“I just want to know where my children are. I want to make sure they’re safe and I want to make sure they get home safely,” he said.

The eldest is Jordan Davis, 15, and stands 5’6 weighing 175 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a light complexion. Jordan was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, flip-flops and dark blue shorts.

Jasper Davis is 14 years old and is 5’6 tall and weighs 125 pounds. Jasper also has a light complexion with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing dark colored T-Shirt with a white emblem on the front of it.

Tabitha Davis is the youngest at 11 years old and is 4′ 9 tall and weighs 85 pounds. She has a light complexion with freckles and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jean shorts and Hello Kitty slippers.

The sheriff’s office is requesting anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts to contact (816) 380-5200. An AMBER Alert has not been issued because the necessary criteria have not been met, but the Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting and they are working in tandem with multiple law enforcement agencies to locate the children.

