School bus crash near Blue Summit, Mo.

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A school bus crash occurred at 9:35 a.m. Thursday in the area of 20th Street and Ashland in an unincorporated part of Jackson County more commonly known as Blue Summit.

The bus, carrying several children, reportedly crashed into a light pole.  The cause of the crash is still under investigation by law enforcement authorities.

Two students were complaining of injuries following the accident and have been transported to a local hospital as a precaution. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening according to first responders on the scene.

KCP&L has also been requested to handle the repair of the pole that was damaged in the crash.

