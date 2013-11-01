Future in doubt for landmark theater in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A landmark theater in Kansas City needs your help! Tivoli Cinemas is the city's oldest operating independent movie theater. Jerry Harrington has owned this theater for more than twenty years; he bought it in 1992.

The small theater has just three screens and, without the help of the community, could be closing its doors. Harrington says he can't afford it anymore. He needs to raise $130,000 by December 11th or the credits will roll on the Tivoli.

"Up until now, for 100 years, it's been 35mm film, but 35mm film is going to be gone in a few months. Gone. Completely," Harrington said.

For more information on how you can help save the Tivoli, please visit: www.SavetheTivoli.com

