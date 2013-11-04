× Son of university geography professor charged after school lockdown

(CNN) — A Central Connecticut State University student was arrested Monday after a security scare at the school.

The student, identified by the school as 21-year-old senior David Kyem, was detained after the university told students and staff to seek shelter Monday afternoon. The alert came after someone reported seeing a man with a gun on campus, a university spokesman said.

Kyem, the son of a geography professor at the school, was charged with breach of peace. He was expected to be released from police custody later Monday on $1,000 bond.

Shortly after 3 p.m., roughly three hours after the school declared an emergency, the university announced on Twitter that everyone was free to leave the buildings where they sheltered.

No injuries were reported and no weapons were discovered, campus police Chief Chris Cervoni said. Police are looking into whether the incident was related to Halloween.

Students and friends of Kyem said he was coming back from a Halloween party at another university. His costume included a samurai sword slung over his back, according to Shane Bowerise, a sophomore at the school. Campus police earlier said that three people were being questioned.

The school began announcing an emergency on Twitter around noon, asking people on campus to seek shelter, lock their doors and close windows. The school later said the emergency was declared because of a report that a man with a gun had been seen.

All classes and events at the school were canceled for the rest of the day.

The school is in New Britain, about 7 miles southwest of Hartford.