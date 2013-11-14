Woman claims she was raped before fatally shooting man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police were called out to a reported homicide on the 1800 block of E. 68th St. at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, where they found a man dead inside the home. The 68-year-old woman who lived there told police she shot the man after he raped her.
FOX 4’s Rob Low reports that the woman told investigators the man, now identified as 24-year-old Paul J. Williams, knocked on her door looking for someone. When she informed him that he had the wrong house, he forced his way in and raped her, she said.
Police questioned the woman and released her. The case has been sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed. According to Kansas City crime records, Williams’ death is the 94th homicide of the year.
14 comments
matt
the “east side” apparently is only 6 blocks from brookside.
nae
I don’t think she should go to jail. That man raped her and its not like the police would have caught him. Really only person who can truly protect you is yourself.
tiffany
She is lying she has told 3 different stories. First you came home and he was dead. Second he broke in and now he raped you Somebody lying!!!!!!
Lee
How do you know she’s lying? Your evidence is only based on what is said in the news. Not from the victim or the agressor or DNA evidence. See they haven’t reported that. The news only tell you what they want you to hear to get a story out. Take a minute and think why was that young man in her house at that time of night. If he wasn’t family definitely don’t think he had any reason to be there. Don’t believe everything you see or hear on tv.
tiffany
Because I personally know the person she killed
KIM
Thats the Crux of the Matter then. You know the Alleged Rapist and don’t want to believe he was capable of what he is accused of. But, there is something called a Rape Kit. They will perform one to confirm her story. I doubt a 60 something year old woman is going to cry rape for no reason.
Lee
Unfortunately this was a bad situation for both families. However I do believe this woman did not expect to find this young man in her house at this time of nite. I must say again if he wasn’t family or friend he shouldn’t have been there.
Joe
I don’t understand why she keeps changing her story. I can think of several reasons she “may” have invited him over but I cannot think of even one reason that would justify 3 different stories. And to those who think this woman would not lie about being raped, think again. If she killed him and knew it wasn’t justified, maybe rape is the only excuse she could think of that would get her off the hook.
Joe
If I shot someone because they raped me, that would be the first story I told the cops and it would remain the only story.
Lee
Sorry using rape as an excuse would not just get a woman off the hook. As stated previously there is a rape kit that is immediately administered after any case of rape. That woman would have to prove her “excuse” at that moment so not to lose viable evidence. Very positive that she knew that at her age.
Vanyti
I only believe DNA they can do a rape kit and see if she was truly “raped”. Just because she’s old doesn’t mean she can do no harm. If you have to change your story that many times then obviously you are just trying to see which story will keep you out of jail.
Lee
Plus how do you know for sure her story changed three times. Looks like the news people were fishing for the true story as usual with very little information. Every last station posted a different story. Take a look they always jump to conclusions before they receive all the essential details of any story just to see who can air it first.
tiffany
The person killed was my cousin that’s how I know!!
Mekia
First of all being raped is a very serious thing and just because you think you know a person sometimes you really don’t some of the people who come off as friend have very crooked and dirty mines. Believe I know. The woman that he raped a very weak and sick woman who just lost her husband not even a year ago and she did live there alone. Like others say the news always gets bits and pieces of the story and always assumes stuff. Yeah it’s said what’s happened but I personally know the woman and she wouldn’t need to make up anything that time of morning. And like I said just because you know someone or maybe kin to them you don’t always know what they do and are doing