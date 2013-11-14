× Woman claims she was raped before fatally shooting man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police were called out to a reported homicide on the 1800 block of E. 68th St. at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, where they found a man dead inside the home. The 68-year-old woman who lived there told police she shot the man after he raped her.

FOX 4’s Rob Low reports that the woman told investigators the man, now identified as 24-year-old Paul J. Williams, knocked on her door looking for someone. When she informed him that he had the wrong house, he forced his way in and raped her, she said.

Police questioned the woman and released her. The case has been sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed. According to Kansas City crime records, Williams’ death is the 94th homicide of the year.

