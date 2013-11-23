Healthy eating initiative in full swing for Jackson County’s corner stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An initiative to bring healthier food options to Kansas City, Missouri's urban core is in full swing.

On Saturday members from the Kansas City Health Department were at the Indiana Market convenience store off 36th and Indiana offering free healthy samples to raise awareness about the program.

Since late spring, Indiana Market has begun stocking their shelves with some healthy food choices, as an alternative to the traditional convenience store foods it sells. Dannica James, one of the store's regular customers, says she happy about the new options.

"Instead of just coming in and getting a big bag of chips and a thing of pop, you can at least get a sandwich and some vegetables," she said.

Indiana market is one of two convenience stores in the urban core teaming up with several agencies for the Jackson County Healthy Corner Store Initiative.

The goal is to encourage healthy eating and in turn reduce the risk of chronic disease.

"Food access has become a huge challenge for many neighborhoods in Kansas City's urban core, especially when people have limited access to transportation. It can be a real challenge to purchase healthy, fresh foods," said Sarah Worthington with the Kansas City Health Department.

Indiana market has added to its shelves everything from canned and fresh fruits and veggies to whole grain pasta.

"The nearest supermarket is, I think, the Aldi that just opened on Troost," said Worthington. "Indiana market has really gone above and beyond what I think a lot of corner stores might do."

And James, a mother of two, appreciates it. She believes it won't only help to set a healthier standard for herself, but also her children.

"It just teaches kids to eat better instead of coming up here and buying candy and stuff," she said,

The second convenience store currently taking part in the initiative is Chayan's EZ Shop off 85th and Woodland in KCMO.