BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police have identified a man killed in a single-vehicle accident over the weekend as Payton J. Irwin, 26.

Police said Irwin’s vehicle overturned after hitting a curb on Sunday, Nov. 24. He was transported to Centerpoint Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police have released no other information regarding the accident.