Metro business embraces Cyber Monday for first time, sees boost in sales

LENEXA, Kan. -- This is one of the shortest holiday shopping seasons in recent years. Because of that, more people are expected to shop online during Cyber Monday.

Silpada Designs is one of many local firms making the most of internet offerings to attract new customers.

Silpada made a name for itself selling sterling silver jewelery at house parties. But like most businesses nowadays, it can't ignore countless shoppers who are surfing the web looking for bargains.

For the first time ever, Silpada is offering a Cyber Monday deal on its website. It's also the first time Silpada is offering a piece of jewelry at half price. And judging by the orders coming into the company warehouse, web sales are making quite an impact. Monday morning Silpada already had 10,000 orders to process.

"So far, Cyber Monday has been a huge success for us," said Kelsey Perry, co-president of Silpada. "And we're excited to see how the rest of the day rounds out. It's important for us to be in touch with reps and customers and if they loved it, it's absolutely something we can consider for next year."

Silpada's founders recently bought back the company from Avon and have established online sites for each of Silpada's sales representatives. While some focus more on online sales than others, the company says house parties continue to help the jewelry company stand out in the marketplace.

A poll, commissioned by coupon website RetailMeNot.com, shows that Americans plan to spend at least four hours shopping online today while they're at work.

Electronics, entertainment and clothing are the most deeply discounted gifts online during Cyber Monday, according to the coupon website poll. Silpada is doing its part to make jewelry an important category for web shoppers too.

To shop for Silpada items online visit Silpada.com/Holiday