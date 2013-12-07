× KCK firefighters battle five blazes overnight, several residents displaced

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Firefighters were busy battling a string of residential fires overnight Friday and early Saturday morning. Most of the fires took place in in Kansas City, Kan.

After weary fire crews had been putting out fires in subzero temperatures all night on Friday, another call came in Saturday morning around 5:30 for a fire at an apartment building.

“When we got here we were expecting the worst. Its 5:30 in the morning most people aren’t up yet but thank God there were no people hurt,” said Deputy Chief Kevin Shirley of the Kansas City Fire Department.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the five fires that took place. Two of the fires were in vacant homes, one was in an unoccupied home, and two were in government apartment complexes.

AS firefighters fought the fires, water fell on the flames and ran down the building, then turned almost instantly into to ice.

“The fire had extended up into the attic area so we were chasing that fire for a while. The crews did an outstanding job in this weather,” said Shirley.

Shortly after the crews had tamed the first apartment fire, a call for a second apartment came in at 18th and Washington.

Debra Hill, a resident at the complex, was just coming home from work when the fire broke out.

“Very scary situation, very scary, the first thing I’m doing is looking for my daughter,” said Hill.

Fire investigators said this fire started in the basement and first floor of the complex, which temporarily displaced nearly two dozen people. The Red Cross has been busy helping them find shelter, food and clothing.

“Temps have dropped quickly. With the price of gas to keep things warm, they are doing any means necessary to try and keep warm and I think part of what we are seeing is a result of that,” said Darren Ashlock, a volunteer for the Red Cross.

By mid-morning on Saturday, fire crews began wrapping up, and some residents were allowed back in to assess the damage and salvage what survived the fires. Investigators have no official cause on any of the fires yet.