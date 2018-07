Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In The Hobbit-The Desolation of Smaug, the dwarves, along with Bilbo Baggins and Gandalf the Grey, continue their quest to reclaim Erebor, their homeland, from Smaug.

FOX 4's Russ Simmons visited with the stars and talked about the epic fight scenes, among other topics.